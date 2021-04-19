Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 10:00

Approval for hundreds of homes on former hospital site in Cork city 

Plans for a major residential development on the site of the former St Kevin’s Hospital have been given the green light. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

Plans for a major residential development on the site of the former St Kevin’s Hospital have been given the green light.

In December, the Land Development Agency (LDA) applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) on the grounds of the former hospital site in Shanakiel.

They sought permission to develop 266 residential units, a creche and an office enterprise centre on the site in a development which would be over 24,000 sq m in size.

Under the plans, the former St Kevin’s Hospital itself was to be stabilized, conserved and renovated to provide 60 apartments.

An Bord Pleanála has now granted permission for the project, with a number of conditions attached.

More to follow. 

Plans lodged for SHD on Cork's northside

