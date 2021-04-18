Taoiseach notes 'good progress' this week as 140,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has noted the progress in terms of a reduction in Covid-19 case numbers this week with 140,000 doses of the vaccine administered.

In a video shared to his Twitter account, Taoiseach Micaheál Martin provided a recap on the week gone by.

He said that progress has been made this week with 140,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered while the number of people in hospital and ICU has also reduced this week.

“We continue to make progress in relation to Covid-19 and the number of cases continues to reduce, as are the number of people in hospital and indeed in ICU. And that’s good progress indeed,” he said.

“In addition, the vaccination programme is gaining momentum.

"As of this evening, approximately 140,000 doses have been administered this week and that’s giving all of the difficulty we had at the start of the week.”

Speaking on the additional special school places which are due to be created in Cork in September, the Taoiseach said that work is needed to ensure that similar situations do not occur again.

“We need to do more work there and we’re planning for the measures and initiatives with Minister Norma Foley to make sure that situations like this do not have to happen again," he said.

Mr Martin also mentioned the “landmark” agreement earlier this week on a reformed Public Health Model for Ireland.

“This will be a lasting legacy of the pandemic which I think is very important," he said.

In addition, he noted progress in relation to community involvement supervisors.

“We hope to bring that to resolution, particularly important for all of those working in the Community Employment Programme.”

He ended the update stating that next week will hopefully see further progress in reducing numbers “and reopening parts of our society as the weeks go by".

“Next week, we continue to up the pace of the vaccination programme and hopefully, we will see further progress in reducing numbers and reopening parts of our society as the weeks go by.”