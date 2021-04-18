COVID-19 latest: 269 new cases and one further death

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 269 new cases of COVID-19.

There has been one additional death related to COVID-19.

As of midnight, Saturday 17 April, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 133 are men and 131 are women.

70 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 8 am today, 181 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been six additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 16th, 2021, 1,188,354 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 838,644 people have received their first dose while 349,710 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that "enormous efforts" of the public have helped with the declining incidence across age groups.

“We have already seen the fantastic impact of vaccination amongst our healthcare workers and in our nursing homes.

"However, the declining incidence across all age groups in recent weeks cannot be attributed to vaccination but rather to the enormous efforts of people across society to keep themselves and their families safe.

“If we can keep incidence relatively low over the coming weeks, vaccination will increasingly play a role in suppressing this virus. This will make it easier for all of us to balance the risks associated with COVID-19 while gradually easing public health measures.

"In the meantime, please continue to:

1.Keep your distance and wear a mask

2.avoid mixing indoors with other households

3. work from home where at all possible

4. get vaccinated as soon as it's your turn, and

5. if you have any symptoms please isolate and contact a GP to arrange a test.”