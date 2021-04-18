Winners announced as Cork Business Association awards held virtually for first time ever

KILKENNY Design and Diana O’Mahony Jewellers claimed the top awards at the Cork Business Association’s (CBA) Awards, which were held virtually this weekend for the first time ever.

The event was held online on Saturday night with a number of awards distributed.

Kilkenny Design won the overall Large Cork Business of the Year prize and also picked up Best in Retail, while Diana O’Mahony was recognised as the overall SME Cork Business.

Professor Mary Horgan at UCC was named Champion of Cork for her outstanding contribution to health care, in particular for her role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event Plan picked up a special award for demonstrating resilience and innovation in one of the most difficult trading years in Cork’s history.

Cork’s Vienna Woods accepted the Best Family Business Award, while businesses on Princes Street celebrated their win for Best in Tourism Arts and Events for their Eat on the Street initiative.

Best Cork VFI Pub went to Clancys Cork, while Best Cork Restaurant was picked up by The Glass Curtin.

The award for Best Hotel was presented to The Montenotte, with Izz Cafe claiming the prize for Best Café.

Breakthrough Cancer Research was recognised as Best Professional Services Business for their outstanding contribution to creating new treatments for cancer patients and their innovative campaigns.

Fota Island Resort won Best in Digital award and The Dean claimed the Best New Business Award.

The winners made a short speech at the online ceremony, which was attended virtually by, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Lord Mayor Cllr. Joe Kavanagh CEO of Cork City Council Ann Doherty, and over 500 members of Cork’s business community, among other guests.

President of the CBA Eoin O’Sullivan described the event as “a night of many firsts”.

“It was the first time that hotel chefs in Cork collaborated on an At Home dining experience, it was the first time that we opened the awards up to public vote, and it was the first time in 64 years that the CBA celebrated virtually.

“I am very proud to follow in my father’s footsteps as President of the CBA, an organisation that plays a vital role for businesses in the greater Cork City region," he added.