Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 19:11

Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor

From one Lord Mayor to another: Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Tim Falvey received his Covid-19 vaccine from Dr John Sheehan. Photo credit: Cork City Council

Maeve Lee

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Tim Falvey has received his Covid-19 vaccination from another former Lord Mayor.

Tim Falvey received his vaccination from Blackpool GP, Dr John Sheehan, who was Lord Mayor of Cork when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit.

The moment was shared by Cork City Council who said that Mr Falvey was "delighted" to receive the jab from Dr Sheehan. 

Mr Falvey served as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1994.

In a Facebook post, Dr Sheehan said that it was "an honour" to give Mr Falvey his vaccine. 

Another former Lord Mayor, Councillor Tony Fitzgerald described it as a "great moment".

"Glad to see former Lord Mayor Tim Falvey - a gentle man," he said.

