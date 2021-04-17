Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Tim Falvey has received his Covid-19 vaccination from another former Lord Mayor.

Tim Falvey received his vaccination from Blackpool GP, Dr John Sheehan, who was Lord Mayor of Cork when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit.

The moment was shared by Cork City Council who said that Mr Falvey was "delighted" to receive the jab from Dr Sheehan.

Mr Falvey served as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1994.

From one Lord Mayor to another ... former Lord Mayor of Cork,Tim Falvey was delighted to receive his #vaccine from another former Lord Mayor, Dr John Sheehan @CorkKerryCH pic.twitter.com/Ed64zlNc1O — Cork City Council #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) April 17, 2021

In a Facebook post, Dr Sheehan said that it was "an honour" to give Mr Falvey his vaccine.

Another former Lord Mayor, Councillor Tony Fitzgerald described it as a "great moment".

"Glad to see former Lord Mayor Tim Falvey - a gentle man," he said.