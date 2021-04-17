Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 18:42

Funeral of Prince Philip sees UK fall silent 

The funeral of Britain's Prince Philip took place this afternoon.

Maeve Lee

The funeral of Prince Philip took place at Windsor Castle this afternoon.

The funeral was described by Buckingham Palace as a family occasion that recognised his military associations and included some personal touches, in line with The Duke of Edinburgh's wishes.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman said that the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral plan "very much reflects the man".

Queen Elizabeth II during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today, Mr Hardman said: "It is reduced but I don't think it is any way diminished - the core elements are there."

He added that it would be a service that "very much reflects the man - very unstuffy, unfussy".

Queen Elizabeth II watches as the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh is placed at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
As members of the royal family fell silent at 3 pm at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, members of the public across the country - and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - also observed a minute's silence. 

Members of the public visited Windsor early this morning to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh ahead of the funeral.

BBC coverage of the funeral began at 12.30 pm today, with Huw Edwards joined by guests including Sir David, Baroness Grey-Thompson, royal biographer Brandreth and TV gardener Titchmarsh, as well as members of the military.

All eyes on Harry, as feuding brothers walk apart on sad day for royals

U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus No changes to State's vaccination priority list, according to Government 
