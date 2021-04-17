No changes to State's vaccination priority list, according to Government 

A spokesperson for the Government has said that State's vaccination priority list has not changed to focus on a younger age cohort.

It comes after the Irish Times reported that the Health Minister had instructed his department to review the possibility of vaccinating the under-30s once those over 60 are vaccinated.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told The Irish Times that the changes are being looked at on the basis that it could help reduce the spread of the virus.

“I’ve asked the department to assess the case for vaccinating younger cohorts earlier, on the basis of reducing overall transmission as quickly as possible,” he said.

This would mean that those in the 18-30 age cohort would receive the vaccination earlier than those in the 30-50 age cohort once the over 60s are vaccinated.

Following the reports, a spokesman for the Government said: "There is no change to the official Government policy on the vaccine priority list to focus on people aged 18-30."

The head of the HSE said the health service was focusing on its current plan and vaccinating older and medically vulnerable cohorts.

"From next Monday we'll start administering the vaccine to the 65 to 69-year-olds," Paul Reid told RTÉ News.

"From this morning we have over 66,000 registered on the online registration system.

"Some of those will have been given appointments this weekend for next week."

Speaking to The Echo, Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said that sticking with the current strategy, which has a focus on age, would be best.

“I think that we should be sticking to the process of going down through the system by way of age. It’s the easiest way of dealing with it,” he said.

“If you keep rejigging a system, it makes it that much more difficult for people who are at the coal face trying to implement the delivery of the vaccine and I think if you can focus on a clear pathway of how you’re going to deliver, you’re better off doing it that way.”

“I think we should keep our focus on getting it out there and getting it out there as fast as possible to as many people as possible once the vaccination becomes available and once the doses become available,” he added.