Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 17:16

Covid-19 latest: 420 new cases and four additional deaths 

Covid-19 latest: 420 new cases and four additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 420 new cases of COVID-19.

Maeve Lee

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to the virus. 

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in April.

There has been a total of 4,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 16 April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 211 are men and 206 are women.

74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 8 am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 

There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 15 1,155,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland

814,470 people have received their first dose while 341,129 people have received their second dose.

Read More

'Please don't pressurise your GP': Public urged to be patient with GPs during vaccine rollout 

More in this section

Duke of Edinburgh visit to 1 Assault Group Royal Marines Funeral of Prince Philip sees UK fall silent 
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus No changes to State's vaccination priority list, according to Government 
Preparations underway ahead of Cork Business Association Awards Preparations underway ahead of Cork Business Association Awards
#covid-19coronavirus
Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor

Former Lord Mayor of Cork "delighted" to receive Covid-19 vaccine from another former Lord Mayor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY