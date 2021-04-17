Covid-19 latest: 420 new cases and four additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to the virus.
Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in April.
There has been a total of 4,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 16 April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 243,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today 211 are men and 206 are women.
74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.
As of 8 am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU.
There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 15 1,155,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland
814,470 people have received their first dose while 341,129 people have received their second dose.