Covid-19 latest: 420 new cases and four additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in April.

There has been a total of 4,835 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 16 April, the HPSC has been notified of 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 243,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 211 are men and 206 are women.

74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

As of 8 am today, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU.

There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 15 1,155,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland

814,470 people have received their first dose while 341,129 people have received their second dose.