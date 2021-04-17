Preparations underway ahead of Cork Business Association Awards

Preparations are underway ahead of the Cork Business Association’s first-ever online award ceremony that will see 500 guests come together virtually to celebrate businesses across the city.

The annual Cork Business Association (CBA) Awards aim to recognise the contribution of businesses and individuals across a number of businesses sectors in the City.

For the first time, the President’s Dinner will be held online tonight with 500 guests joining the event virtually.

Throughout the evening, a number of awards will be distributed to Cork businesses and individuals across a range of different categories.

There are 12 individual categories, including a new award this year for resilience and innovation during Covid-19, in addition to the overall Cork Business of the Year Award winners for a medium and large business.

In preparation for the big night, earlier today, 250 ‘Taste of the City’ hampers were distributed.

The First Citizen arriving to collect the first hamper, Lord Mayor Councillor Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress Stephanie #CBAAwards #TasteoftheCity pic.twitter.com/8zjel4XPS1 — CBA Cork (@CBA_cork) April 17, 2021

Cork chefs collaborated to create the six-course meal that will provide a ‘Taste of the City’.

President of the CBA Eoin O’Sullivan said that with 500 guests attending this evening, it will be “the largest event the CBA has ever had”.

The Taoiseach collected his own 'Taste of the City' hamper ahead of the event and wished good luck to all of the finalists.

Collected my #tasteofthecity dinner from @Eoinmpos for tonight’s reimagined #CBAAwards along with @Joekavanaghcork

Well done @CBA_cork for your innovation and creativity for this year’s event – and best of luck to all the finalists tonight. pic.twitter.com/VH0KSOIxZt — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 17, 2021

The event kicks off at 7 pm with live music followed by a welcome from MC Bobby Kerr and an address from Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“We encourage our guests to start cooking from 7 pm through the awards and there’s a live set from Stevie G to kick everything off from 7 pm,” said Eoin O’Sullivan.

“It’s very interactive. We’re hoping that people will get involved in the night and send in pictures.”

The event was pushed back as a result of Covid-19, however, the anticipation has remained the same, according to Mr O’Sullivan.

“I think it all worked in our favour because the morale in the city has never been so high and everyone was really, really pleased to engage and collect their hamper today.”