Public warned of phone scam 

MEMBERS of the public have been warned about a new phone scam in which callers pose as an official of the Office of the Attorney General.

The Office of the Attorney General has alerted members of the public to the scam phone calls claiming to be from an official of the Office and possibly displaying the Office’s phone number (6314000).

The caller can make a range of claims, for example, that the person has been a victim of fraud or identity theft where their identity has been used for drug trafficking or money laundering.

They may also claim that there is a case against the person and a warrant out for their arrest.

Personal details, which can include PPS numbers and/or bank details may also be asked for by the caller.

Members of the public are urged not to engage with these callers, return calls to these numbers or share any personal information with the callers.

If anyone receives such a call, they should report the matter to the Gardaí immediately.

The Office of the Attorney General has reminded the public that it does not request PPS numbers or bank account details.