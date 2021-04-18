Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 09:00

'Can I go to jail now?': Cork man who squared up to Gardaí rejects offer of community service 

The judge asked if 21-year-old Cronin was willing to do the community work – a preliminary issue before the probation service is asked to assess a convicted person’s suitability for the work.

Liam Heylin

A young man who was stripped to the waist in Cork city centre shouted abuse at gardaí telling them they would be sorted out by “the soldier men.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher wondered at Cork District Court who Luke Cronin had in mind when he referred to “the soldier men.” 

The judge also said after hearing the young man plead guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour while he was in possession of a screwdriver, that the accused could do community service to avoid going to jail.

“He will have to cop himself on to avoid jail,” Judge Kelleher said.

He said the accused could do 200 hours of community service instead of five months in prison on this occasion.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, consulted with the accused and then told Judge Olann Kelleher, “He won’t.” 

Cronin then spoke up and asked the judge, “Can I go to jail now?” 

The judge replied, “Yes you can.” 

Cronin with an address at 6 Mount St. Joseph’s Close, Gurranabraher, came to the attention of gardaí at Grand Parade earlier this month on April 4.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused was intoxicated on that date, he had his shirt off and she shouted at gardaí, “The soldier men will f***ing sort ye c***s.” 

Sgt. Kelleher said the 21-year-old squared up to gardaí and had a sharply pointed screwdriver in his pocket.

He had one previous conviction for carrying a weapon, nine for engaging in threatening behaviour and 15 for being drunk and a danger.

Mr Burke said that despite the bad record the young man had “stayed out of trouble for three years.”

