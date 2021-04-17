'He has, to a large extent, weaned himself off drugs': Suspended sentence for Cork man caught with cocaine

A Carrigaline man caught with a stash of cocaine and cash at a house where he was living in Ballinhassig last July got a suspended jail term for the crime.

Detective Garda Andrew O’Mahony said gardaí obtained a warrant to search the home of Christopher Naughton in Ballinaboy, Ballinhassig, County Cork, on July 19 2020.

On arrival of gardaí, Naughton handed over cocaine which he had in the house in 15 small packets and one large packet.

The cocaine had a total street value of €4,800.

Cash to a total of €1,820 was also seized.

The 28-year-old is originally from Carrigaline, County Cork, and did not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since he was caught last July.

The young man pleaded guilty to having the drugs for sale or supply.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year sentence which he suspended on the basis that the defendant would do a residential treatment programme.

“He has, to a large extent, weaned himself off drugs. He is ready for a residential treatment centre as soon as that becomes available,” the judge said.