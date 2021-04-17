Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 17:00

'He has, to a large extent, weaned himself off drugs': Suspended sentence for Cork man caught with cocaine

'He has, to a large extent, weaned himself off drugs': Suspended sentence for Cork man caught with cocaine

The cocaine had a total street value of €4,800. Stock image. 

Liam Heylin

A Carrigaline man caught with a stash of cocaine and cash at a house where he was living in Ballinhassig last July got a suspended jail term for the crime.

Detective Garda Andrew O’Mahony said gardaí obtained a warrant to search the home of Christopher Naughton in Ballinaboy, Ballinhassig, County Cork, on July 19 2020.

On arrival of gardaí, Naughton handed over cocaine which he had in the house in 15 small packets and one large packet.

The cocaine had a total street value of €4,800.

Cash to a total of €1,820 was also seized.

The 28-year-old is originally from Carrigaline, County Cork, and did not come to the adverse attention of gardaí since he was caught last July.

The young man pleaded guilty to having the drugs for sale or supply.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a two-year sentence which he suspended on the basis that the defendant would do a residential treatment programme.

“He has, to a large extent, weaned himself off drugs. He is ready for a residential treatment centre as soon as that becomes available,” the judge said.

More in this section

Woman using smartphone. The concept of using the phone is essential in everyday life. Public warned of new phone scam and encouraged to report any incident to Gardaí
'Please don't pressurise your GP': Public urged to be patient with GPs during vaccine rollout  'Please don't pressurise your GP': Public urged to be patient with GPs during vaccine rollout 
FILE PHOTO While the delivery of 200 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is being delayed due to blood clo Latest: HSE ready to adjust vaccine programme if necessary as new plan to vaccinate younger cohort is considered 
cork courtcork garda
Preparations underway ahead of Cork Business Association Awards

Preparations underway ahead of Cork Business Association Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY