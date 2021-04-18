Man who arrived at Cork garda station demanding release of woman ends up getting arrested 

A 43-year-old man arrived at Mayfield garda station demanding the release of a woman who was being detained there and when told that he would have to leave because of Covid regulations he refused to go.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Fergus O’Riordan of 115 Shandon Street, Cork, had to be arrested at the scene because he was he was drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said of O’Riordan that he had been notified previously that his life was in danger as a threat had been made that he was to be shot.

The defendant said that in November 2019 he was shot.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if he would be willing to do community service for his behaviour at Mayfield garda station.

Mr Cuddigan replied that O’Riordan would be willing to do community service but that it would not be possible.

“Because he got notice from gardaí about his life being in danger he would not be accepted on community service,” the solicitor said.

Judge Kelleher imposed a two-month suspended jail sentence on the accused for the threatening charge.

The judge imposed a €200 fine on the accused for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others on August 2 2020 at the garda station.

Sergeant Kelleher said the accused had numerous previous convictions for similar public order offences.