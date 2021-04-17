Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 13:44

Woman tried to throw heroin worth thousands out of window, Cork court hears 

Liam Heylin

A woman tried to throw a tennis ball-sized package containing €7,000 worth of heroin out the window of her home in Mallow when the gardaí arrived to conduct a drugs search.

A 34-year-old woman living in the Mallow area was caught dealing heroin and anti-depressant tablets, Alprazolam, and she is to be sentenced next week.

Jacinta O’Brien had her sentencing adjourned by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Brendan McGarry outlined the background to the matter.

Garda McGarry testified that on August 3 2019 she was caught with the Alprazolam valued at over €500, for which she was charged with having it for sale or supply.

There was a follow-up search under warrant one week later on August 10 2019 at her home at Sun Villa, Spa Glen, Mallow.

“She held in her hand a tennis ball-sized package and attempted to discard it out the window but she was prevented from doing so by gardaí.

“She admitted holding the Diamorphine (heroin) for onward supply,” Garda McGarry said.

The street value of the heroin was around €7,000.

“She made certain admissions. They were slightly contradictory. She has not got the trappings of wealth (from drug dealing). She has engaged with treatment,” Garda McGarry said.

Jacinta O’Brien got a suspended sentence for having drugs for sale or supply in 2018.

Alan O’Dwyer barrister said she was on methadone treatment for her heroin and was about to go into residential treatment.

While Mr O’Dwyer said the accused had taken exceptional steps, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he was “singularly unimpressed by the steps she has taken. She has engaged – she is very pleasant – but we are getting nowhere.” 

The judge adjourned sentencing for one week and said if she was not in Coolmine or presenting a definite commencement date for Coolmine treatment then she would go into custody.

