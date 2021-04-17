Former councillor sent from Cork court over lack of mask

A FORMER councillor for The People’s Convention, who refused to wear a mask as required under Covid-19 regulations for his appearance at Cork District Court, was ordered by the judge to leave court.

For the second time this week, defendant Diarmaid Ó Cadhla of Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, appeared in court without the required face- mask.

Judge Olann Kelleher said to the accused: “You have to leave the court immediately. Some people here have children, and adult parents. I am concerned with public health. Leave now, immediately.”

Mr Ó Cadhla, aged 60, spoke again in Irish, and Judge Kelleher said he had dealt with the same defendant in English in two previous cases.

The judge repeated: “I am concerned with people here who have elderly parents, and children. I am ordering you to leave under public health guidance laws.”

The case was adjourned until April 30 for Judge Mary Dorgan.

It is anticipated that the case may be further adjourned on that occasion to an agreed date for a hearing of the case in Irish by Judge Dorgan.

During yesterday’s brief hearing, Judge Kelleher said: “You have no mask and you have no excuse.”

The case had been adjourned from Wednesday, when Judge Kelleher said: “I have to get a medical report on why he is not wearing a mask.”

It had been adjourned until yesterday for that purpose.

The charge against Mr Ó Cadhla relates to April 1 at St Patrick’s Bridge, where it is stated that having been directed by Sergeant Brendan Corry to take steps to ensure compliance with a regulation under the Health Act, he failed to comply, contrary to the Health Act 1947 as amended by the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020. No details of the alleged breach were outlined in court.