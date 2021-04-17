Film penned by Cork screenwriter big winner at major US award ceremony

A FILM penned by a Cork screenwriter was one of the big winners at the Annie Awards in the US, scooping five awards across a range of categories.

Will Collins penned the script for Wolfwalkers, which is a feature-length animation inspired by Irish history.

The international co-production is led by Cartoon Saloon and Mélusine Productions.

Pixar’s Soul won Best Feature, Best FX for Feature, Best Character Animation, Best Music, Best Storyboarding and Best Writing at the 48th annual Annie Awards.

However, Wolfwalkers was another one of the big winners on the night, receiving a total of five awards at the virtual ceremony.

The animated film won Best Indie Feature, Best Character Design, Best Direction, Production Design and Best Voice Acting at the US awards.

Wolfwalkers Stills. Pictures Courtesy of Cartoon Saloon.

The story of Wolfwalkers involves a young apprentice hunter named Robyn and her father as they journey to Ireland to wipe out the last wolf pack.

The plot thickens when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe with the ability to transform into wolves by night.

Wolfwalkers and Soul will compete for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards which are due to take place next week.