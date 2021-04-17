Man arrested and charged with 29 counts of sexually assaulting daughter

A 37-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged with 29 counts of sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.

Detective Garda Donal O’Connell brought the accused man before Cork District Court on the charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher made an order that the parties in the case could not identified because of the nature of the charges and the relationship between the parties.

Det. Garda O’Connell said that when the defendant was charged and cautioned that he did not have to reply but that whatever he might say could be given as evidence, he made no reply.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case should proceed by way of trial by indictment. The DPP also said the accused could sign a plea of guilty at Cork District Court and have sentencing dealt with at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The defendant did not opt to sign pleas of guilty. His solicitor Frank Buttimer said a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case for that purpose until May 27.

Sgt. Kelleher said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail until then.

The only conditions of bail required him to, firstly, surrender his passport to gardaí. Mr Buttimer asked for 24 hours for this to be done. There was no prosecution objection to that. Secondly, the accused is to have no contact, directly or indirectly with the complainant.

No details of the 29 sexual assault charges were given in court and they relate to a period between June 2018 and January 2019 when the complainant was aged 12.