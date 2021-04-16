More than 3,300 Covid-19 related fines issued in Cork

More than 3,300 Covid-18 related fines have been issued in Cork, according to new figures from An Garda Síochána.

Data up to April 11 shows that 2,091 Covid-19 related fines have been issued in the Cork City division with 699 issued in Cork North and 523 in Cork West.

Nationally, gardaí have issued more than 20,000 fines across the range of all Covid-19 related breaches since the fines were introduced.

Fines for attending gatherings

More than 3,500 fines have been issued to people attending or organising house parties, and gardaí say they continue to find groups gathering such as for house parties, social gatherings who are in breach of regulations.

A total of 718 €500 fines have been issued for organising a house party and 2,855 €150 fines have been issued for attending a house party.

There have been 14,650 €100 fines for non-essential travel with 1,561 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

There have been 407 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

A total of 341 fines of €80 each have been issued for not wearing a face covering.

Weekend checkpoints

This evening, An Garda Síochána said it will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

It is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account of the new limitations on non-essential travel.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, "Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people many of the key Covid-19 indicators are starting to improve. All of us in An Garda Síochána appreciate this.

"It is important now that we continue to do the right things. We need to maintain social distancing, limit our contacts, and regularly wash our hands.

"Please do not gather in large groups or attend or host house parties. Being at such gatherings puts you, your loved ones and everyone you have contact with after at risking of catching Covid-19.”

An Garda Síochána said it continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents,” it added.