Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 21:02

Public warned over fresh phone scam

People are being urged to be vigilant and alert to a phone scam following an alert from the Office of the Attorney General.Picture: Pexels

PEOPLE are being urged to be vigilant and alert to a phone scam following an alert from the Office of the Attorney General.

The Office of the Attorney General wishes to alert members of the public to scam phone calls they may receive claiming to be from an official of the Office and possibly displaying the Office’s phone number (6314000).

The caller can make a range of claims, for example, that the person has been a victim of fraud or identity theft where their identity has been used for drug trafficking or money laundering. 

They may also claim that there is a case against the person and a warrant out for their arrest. Personal details, which can include PPS numbers and/or bank details may also be asked for by the caller.

Members of the public should not engage with these callers, return calls to these numbers or share any personal information with the callers, but report the matter to the Gardaí immediately.

The Office of the Attorney General does not request PPS numbers or bank account details from members of the public.

