Covid-19 latest: 420 new cases and 11 further deaths

420 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today, while the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 11 additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 2 in February and 5 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 88 years and the age range was 77-94 years.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported nationally since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,831.

Of the cases notified today, 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

There were 147 cases in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties.

17 of today’s cases were reported in Cork.

A total of 269 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 day period to April 15 and the five day moving average of cases in Cork is now 12.