Cork woman previously convicted on child pornography charges won’t go to jail despite committing another crime

A CORK woman with mental-health difficulties put herself at risk of jail by committing another crime since she got a suspended jail term for distributing child pornography.

Michelle Coakley, of 30 Bridevalley Park, Fairhill, Cork City, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in November 2019, where she was given a suspended, 18-month sentence after admitting she did knowingly distribute child pornography for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show, contrary to the Criminal Justice Pornography Act of 1998.

She admitted a related charge of possession of child pornography on a mobile phone, in a video file lasting two minutes and 20 seconds, depicting a boy under the age of two being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Both charges related to the same date, January 24, 2018, at the defendant’s home in Fairhill.

Detective Garda Clare Corcoran said the case had been re-entered for consideration of having the suspension revoked, in light of her engaging in threatening behaviour and failing to leave the scene of a disturbance at Mercy University Hospital.

She got a four-month suspended sentence in that case, at Cork District Court recently.

Sinead Behan, defence barrister, reminded Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that the accused had mental-health difficulties. She said the accused was at the Mercy for chest complaints, but she got into a row with staff when she insisted — against their guidance — on leaving the building to go outside for a cigarette.

“She is a lady of limited abilities,” Ms Behan said.

State solicitor, Frank Nyhan, accepted that the offence for which she was in more recent difficulty was unrelated to the original offence for which she got the longer, suspended sentence.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that in all those circumstances, he would not revoke the suspension and would strike out the re-entry of the matter.