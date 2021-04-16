'Bite the bullet, fill out the application,' former winner at Network Ireland Cork awards advises

"BITE the bullet, fill out the application."

Those were the words of a previous winner at the Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards ahead of the deadline to apply for the 2021 awards.

Fundraising Events Coordinator at Enable Ireland Trudy McQuaid won the Power Within Champion Award last year.

Speaking to The Echo, she said the process of applying in itself was a boost to her confidence.

"I found the awards application process really therapeutic and empowering and it really challenged you to think about how you are a Power Within Champion," she said.

Emerging victorious was the cherry on top of the cake for Ms McQuaid, who is currently living in Allihies.

"I really didn’t expect to be shortlisted as a finalist, not to mind win the award.

"It meant a lot to me and it gave me a great opportunity to share the word about Enable Ireland, who we are and our upcoming events. It was a huge win for me and also for the organisation."

Ms McQuaid encouraged any Network Cork members thinking of applying for the awards not to think twice about it.

"It’s been a tough year for everybody and you mightn’t initially think that you meet the criteria for the awards or people might feel that they aren’t good enough for any reason that might be holding them back from applying for the awards.

"I would just say, bite the bullet, fill out the application," she said.

"If nothing else, do it for yourself to take stock of what you have achieved because really and truly everyone has championed themselves to get through the pandemic so far and even if you are just surviving that’s enough to be proud of," she said.

Ms McQuaid first got involved in Network Cork last year and hasn't looked back since.

"My colleague and manager Maria Desmond- she’s very heavily involved with Network Cork, she’s the Vice President this year - she encouraged me to join the Network.

"I’m really glad that I did because it is such a nice and supportive atmosphere.

"She gave me the push and championed me to get involved and from there I had the opportunity to immerse myself in it and make it my own."

This year, the Power Within Champion award is sponsored by O'Flynn Exhams.

The closing date to apply for the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards is today at 5pm.

To find out more, visit www.networkireland.ie