New data shows decrease in Covid-19 cases across some areas in Cork

There has been a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded across most Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) in Cork, though one area has recorded an incidence rate that is higher than the national rate.

The new figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub show the number of cases reported from 30 March to 12 April across all LEAs.

Nationally, the Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people now stands at 131.7 which is down from 157.1 as reported in the period between 23 March to 5 April.

Last week, just two LEAs across Cork saw a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases, while three remained the same as the previous week.

However, the latest data has shown a decrease in Covid-19 cases across most LEAs.

Cork City South Central was the only LEA to record an incidence rate higher than that of the national rate with 52 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the area, bringing the incidence rate per 100,000 people to 134.5.

Highest incidence rate

Cork City South Central LEA again recorded the highest incidence rate in Cork though there was a slight decrease in the number of cases compared to last week’s figures when 60 cases were reported.

Cork City North West LEA had the second-highest incidence rate with 32 confirmed cases and a rate of 79.6.

Last week, the LEA recorded 36 cases and a rate of 89.6.

For the first time in a number of weeks, Mallow LEA did not record one of the highest incidence rate as cases in the area dropped from 27 last week to 16 this week.

The incidence rate for the LEA now stands at 54.9 compared to 92.6 as seen within last week’s data.

Last week, Midleton LEA, which includes the town of Youghal, saw a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with 41 cases and an incidence rate of 90.2.

This week, however, the 14-day incidence rate stood at 79.2 with 36 cases.

Cork City South East LEA also saw a significant decrease in cases with 26 cases and an incidence rate of 60.8.

Last week, 37 cases were reported and an incidence rate of 86.5.

Macroom LEA remained the same with 19 cases and an incidence rate of 51.6.

Carrigaline LEA saw a slight drop with 14 cases recorded and an incidence rate of 39.8 compared to 15 cases and a rate of 42.7 last week.

Cork City North East LEA now has an incidence rate of 54.5 with 23 cases confirmed.

This is a decrease on last weeks figures when 32 cases were recorded in the area and a rate of 75.9.

Kanturk LEA again recorded fewer than five cases of Covid-19 along with Bantry LEA.

Increases in some areas

Cork City South West LEA was one of the areas to report an increase in cases.

According to the latest data from 30 March to 12 April, there were 20 cases and an incidence rate of 42.5 which is double the number of cases reported last week.

Fermoy LEA also recorded a surge in cases with 20 confirmed in the area, increasing the incidence rate to 54.9.

Last week, eight cases were reported in the area.

A slight increase in cases in Cobh LEA saw the incidence rate increase from 35.2 to 52.8 with 18 cases of Covid-19 in the area, according to the latest data.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA also saw a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, with eight recorded compared to less than five last week.

The incidence rate now stands at 21.5.

Skibbereen LEA reported six cases this week and an incidence rate of 19.8, compared to less than five last week.