Landmark city centre premises set for new lease of life

A landmark premises in Cork city is set for a new lease of life.

The building at the junction of Washington Street and Grand Parade is set for refurbishment works, and it’s also in line for a change of use.

The former Finn’s Corner store at the location, run by international rugby legend, Moss Finn and his brother, Irish Angler, William Finn closed at the beginning of 2020 after 142 years of being in the Finn family, after the owners decided to retire.

Patricks Unity Ltd have now been granted planning permission for a change of use to the ground and first floor from retail use to part café or restaurant and part residential access use.

The second, third and fourth floors of the building at 50/51 Washington Street and 80 Grand Parade are also set to change from storage and office use to residential use with the construction of three one-bed apartments and three studio apartments.

A two-bed apartment is also set to be constructed on the fifth floor.

Finn's Corner in Cork city centre. Photo credit: Breda Graham.

Seventeen mainly routine conditions are attached to the grant of permission.

The developers in this case must employ an archaeologist to monitor the excavation of the lift shaft to ensure the archaeology of the site is protected and recorded.

They must also confirm the level to which demountable flood defence will be provided at the property.

When the café/restaurant is in operation, noise limits have been put in place, while there are also limits on noise disruption during the construction phase.

When it was in operation, Finn’s Corner regularly sold denim jeans to 'local' musician, the great guitarist Rory Gallagher and also supplied and sent rugby boots to All Black legend Jonah Lomu, after Adidas once ran out of pairs in his size.

The building has a rich and diverse history, built in the 19th century and significantly redeveloped in the 1990s.