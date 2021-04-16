Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 08:48

Getaway driver for robbery at Cork shop gets suspended jail term

Getaway driver for robbery at Cork shop gets suspended jail term

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that a residential drug rehabilitation programme had been completed by 27-year-old Dylan McGee of 30 Churchfield Green, Churchfield, at Coolmine treatment centre in Dublin.

Liam Heylin

THE getaway driver for a robbery at a small shop in Cork has been given a three-year suspended jail term for his part in the crime.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that a residential drug rehabilitation programme had been completed by 27-year-old Dylan McGee of 30 Churchfield Green, Churchfield, at Coolmine treatment centre in Dublin.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said of McGee, “He took part in a robbery. He used his own car to go to the scene. He was at the time a heroin addict but he has taken substantial steps in the meantime.” 

The judge then imposed the fully suspended sentence.

The court was told previously that McGee’s accomplice carried a wheel brace and demanded cash from the two women behind the counter – one of whom was aged 77.

McGee was outside the shop in a getaway car. He later confessed to his part in the robbery.

The charge related to an incident on June 22, 2019 at Sheila’s shop on St. Mary’s Road, Cork.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said, “At 8 p.m. on that date, a lone male – not McGee – entered Sheila’s Shop with a wheel brace and threatened the two women working behind the counter who were aged 45 and 77 years. He took €120.

“Gardaí attended the scene and a large amount of CCTV was examined. A vehicle was identified in the area at the time and it was registered to Dylan McGee of 30 Churchfield Green. He was arrested and interviewed and he made full admissions to his part in the robbery.” 

McGee had not come to much garda attention before or after this robbery and his part in such a serious crime was out of character, the detective said.

Read More

Knife attack carried out on man who was half asleep, Cork court hears 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 IMO to ballot members after deal struck on public health model 
Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer 'We can't just walk in the door, turn on the lights': Cork publican says roadmap needed for re-opening hospitality 
Covid-19 latest: 309 cases confirmed with 12 additional cases in Cork Covid-19 latest: 309 cases confirmed with 12 additional cases in Cork
#courtscork courtcourts
FILE PHOTO The Central Bank of Ireland has announced it has fined KBC Bank Ireland over €18m for regulatory breaches affecting t

KBC set to leave Irish market as talks begin on loans with Bank of Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY