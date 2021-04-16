Getaway driver for robbery at Cork shop gets suspended jail term

THE getaway driver for a robbery at a small shop in Cork has been given a three-year suspended jail term for his part in the crime.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that a residential drug rehabilitation programme had been completed by 27-year-old Dylan McGee of 30 Churchfield Green, Churchfield, at Coolmine treatment centre in Dublin.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said of McGee, “He took part in a robbery. He used his own car to go to the scene. He was at the time a heroin addict but he has taken substantial steps in the meantime.”

The judge then imposed the fully suspended sentence.

The court was told previously that McGee’s accomplice carried a wheel brace and demanded cash from the two women behind the counter – one of whom was aged 77.

McGee was outside the shop in a getaway car. He later confessed to his part in the robbery.

The charge related to an incident on June 22, 2019 at Sheila’s shop on St. Mary’s Road, Cork.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said, “At 8 p.m. on that date, a lone male – not McGee – entered Sheila’s Shop with a wheel brace and threatened the two women working behind the counter who were aged 45 and 77 years. He took €120.

“Gardaí attended the scene and a large amount of CCTV was examined. A vehicle was identified in the area at the time and it was registered to Dylan McGee of 30 Churchfield Green. He was arrested and interviewed and he made full admissions to his part in the robbery.”

McGee had not come to much garda attention before or after this robbery and his part in such a serious crime was out of character, the detective said.