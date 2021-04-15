Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 18:03

Covid-19 latest: 309 cases confirmed with 12 additional cases in Cork

309 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. Pictured is Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health at the media briefing this evening at the Department of Health. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Maeve Lee

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 309 new cases.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two occurred in February and two occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,820 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 14 April, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 242,402 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 12 are in Cork, 107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath, 14 in Limerick and the remaining cases are spread across 17 other counties

168 are men and 141 are women while 71% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 35 years old. As of 8 am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. 

There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13, 1,094,964 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland and 769,721 people have received their first dose while 325,243 people have received their second dose.

