Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 17:43

Woman arrested after €4,000 of suspected heroin seized in Cork City

A woman has been arrested after she was found to be in possession of €4,000 of suspected heroin.

Maeve Lee

Gardaí have today arrested a woman and seized €4,000 of suspected heroin in Cork city.

Whilst on mobile patrol, Gardaí from the Anglesea Street District Drugs Unit stopped a woman, aged in her 30s, on St Patrick’s Quay at around 2 am.

The woman was brought to Mayfield Garda Station for the purpose of a search and was found to be in possession of €4,000 of suspected heroin.

The woman was then arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayfield Garda Station.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

