Arrests made as part of Garda operation investigating criminal gang based in North Cork 

Four men have been arrested under an operation investigating a criminal organisation based in the North Cork area.

The arrests were made following searches in Cork, Tipperary and Roscommon this morning.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the men following a number of planned searches in the three counties.

Four men, ranging in age from 23 years to 35 years, were arrested for offences pursuant to Section 72, Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

They are currently detained at Midleton, Fermoy, Mallow and Tipperary Garda stations under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Three of the arrests this morning were made under Operation BOXPLOT, which targets a Criminal Organisation based in the North Cork area, that is believed to be laundering the proceeds of international invoice re-direct (BEC) fraud through bank accounts in Ireland.

The fourth man was arrested under Operation SKEIN, which targets a Criminal Organisation based in Ireland involved in similar international, criminal activity.

To date, 17 people have now been arrested as part of Operation SKEIN and 4 persons arrested under Operation BOXPLOT.

Investigations are ongoing.