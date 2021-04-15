Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 14:19

Planning permission granted for almost 40 houses in Tower

Planning permission granted for almost 40 houses in Tower

Planning, files, drawings, planner, architect,construction, housing, generic, stock.

Sarah O’Dwyer

CONDITIONAL permission has been granted for the construction of 37 houses in Tower.

The development, from Tower Residential Developments Limited, has been green-lit for Kerry Road, Coolflugh by Cork City Council’s planning department.

It will see the construction of four four-bedroom semi-detached dwelling houses, 32 three-bedroom townhouses and one two-bedroom bungalow.

Access to the proposed development will be provided via a new vehicular entrance from the Kerry Road (L2752).

There are 37, mostly routine, conditions attached to the grant of permission.

Among them, is the stipulation that 74 parking spaces are included - four of which are to be disabled parking bays. 

Seven motorbike parking spaces are to be provided, along with 20 covered bike parking spaces.

The developer must also ensure they carry out road resurfacing works on the L2752 along the frontage of the development after the construction works have been significantly completed to protect the existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the design of the uncontrolled pedestrian crossing must be agreed upon and approved by Cork City Council’s traffic department prior to the commencement of works in the interests of road safety.

The developers must also ensure that 90m sightlines are achieved at the proposed entrance to ensure emerging traffic is provided the proper sight distance.

The grant of permission for the development can still be appealed to An Bord Pleanála until May 25. 

If no submissions are received the development may proceed as planned.

Read More

Calls in Cork to extend blanket ban on evictions to end of 2021

More in this section

'20 years ago I might not have survived that crash': Cork woman thanks Air Ambulance for lifesaving help following serious collision '20 years ago I might not have survived that crash': Cork woman thanks Air Ambulance for lifesaving help following serious collision
Ireland on track to lift coronavirus restrictions from May 4 Ireland on track to lift coronavirus restrictions from May 4
Lottery winners National Lottery reveal location of €12.7m winning ticket 
planningcork constructionhousinghousing crisiscork development
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cork city house fire

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cork city house fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY