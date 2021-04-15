Planning permission granted for almost 40 houses in Tower

CONDITIONAL permission has been granted for the construction of 37 houses in Tower.

The development, from Tower Residential Developments Limited, has been green-lit for Kerry Road, Coolflugh by Cork City Council’s planning department.

It will see the construction of four four-bedroom semi-detached dwelling houses, 32 three-bedroom townhouses and one two-bedroom bungalow.

Access to the proposed development will be provided via a new vehicular entrance from the Kerry Road (L2752).

There are 37, mostly routine, conditions attached to the grant of permission.

Among them, is the stipulation that 74 parking spaces are included - four of which are to be disabled parking bays.

Seven motorbike parking spaces are to be provided, along with 20 covered bike parking spaces.

The developer must also ensure they carry out road resurfacing works on the L2752 along the frontage of the development after the construction works have been significantly completed to protect the existing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the design of the uncontrolled pedestrian crossing must be agreed upon and approved by Cork City Council’s traffic department prior to the commencement of works in the interests of road safety.

The developers must also ensure that 90m sightlines are achieved at the proposed entrance to ensure emerging traffic is provided the proper sight distance.

The grant of permission for the development can still be appealed to An Bord Pleanála until May 25.

If no submissions are received the development may proceed as planned.