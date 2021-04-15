Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cork city house fire

GARDAÍ are investigating a criminal damage incident at an unoccupied house in Hollyhill in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1am on Wednesday emergency services were called to the scene of the house fire at Hollyville on Harbourviwiew Road.

A Garda spokesperson said that “significant damage” was caused to the property.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

No injuries were reported.

Speaking to The Echo, Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who lives next door to the property in Hollyville, said the one-bedroom bungalow was under renovation by Cork City Council, with the works nearing completion.

Some damage was caused to an adjoining one-bedroom property.

The one-bedroomed semi-detached property, owned by Cork City Council, that was extensively damaged in a fire. No injuries were reported in the vacant property on Harbour View Road, which was undergoing renovations. A tenant next door has had to leave their home due to smoke damage in the adjoining premises.

“The fire spread pretty quickly but, thankfully, there was no one injured,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“The fire brigade worked tirelessly to put out the fire and try to save the second property, which has one resident in it.

“They’re two one-bedroom bungalows together.

“It’s a lovely spot, a lovely area, close to local amenities and a bus shelter.

“There are a lot of single units there with lovely residents there living alone, so it was a frightening experience for them.” Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said the incident was “really regrettable”.

“There’s a severe lack of one-bedroom properties in the city and it would have suited an elderly person or a separated person or something like that,” said Mr Nugent.

“The concern now is that we’re left with a building with an open roof.

“Securing the building has to be a priority.”

No arrests made have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or any road user who was in the area and who may have camera footage, to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.