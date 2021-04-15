West Cork Literary Festival announces virtual event to mark Poetry Day Ireland

AS preparations continue for the 2021 West Cork Literary Festival, organisers have announced another virtual spring event, which will take place later this month.

On April 29, West Cork Literary Festival will present a special event with poets Martina Evans, Victoria Kennefick and Aoife Lyall, in conversation with Séan Hewitt and John McAuliffe from the Unlaunched Books podcast, to mark Poetry Day Ireland.

The Unlaunched Books podcast was set up in 2020 by Séan Hewitt, Victoria Kennefick and John McAuliffe to publicise new poetry collections that were missing out on launches due to lockdown.

West Cork Literary Festival is set to host a special video edition of the podcast to mark the publication of new poetry collections by Martina Evans, Victoria Kennefick and Aoife Lyall.

In Martina Evans’ American Mules, the eponymous mules are shoes brought to her as an exotic gift by an American relation.

They suggest to her the possibility of a very different world, one which the poems’ speakers set out to explore.

Victoria Kennefick’s first collection, Eat or We Both Starve, draws readers into seemingly recognizable set-pieces such as the family home, the shared meal, desire and the rituals of historical occasions but Kennefick forges this material into new shapes, making them viable again for exploring what it is to live with the past – and not to be consumed by it.

Aoife Lyall’s debut collection Mother, Nature explores the tragic and tender experiences of pregnancy and early motherhood, from antenatal complications and the devastating pain of miscarriage to the overwhelming joy of healthy delivery and healthy infancy.

‘Unlaunched: Martina Evans, Victoria Kennefick and Aoife Lyall’ takes place online, via Zoom, at 7pm on Thursday, April 29.

Tickets are €5 are available from the West Cork Literary Festival website.