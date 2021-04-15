Calls in Cork to extend blanket ban on evictions to end of 2021

A Cork TD has called for the blanket ban on evictions to be extended until at least the end of the year ahead of the official end to the ban next week.

Following the easing of the 5km rules, the blanket eviction moratorium is due to conclude on April 23, allowing for a short grace period after the relaxation of the 5km regulation.

According to Threshold, the blanket moratorium on evictions was hugely successful in reducing entry into homelessness; the National Housing Charity had recommended that the ban be extended for a minimum of six months, without being dependant on the 5km travel restriction, and that it be kept under review until we are living post-Covid-19.

Edel Conlon of Threshold Cork noted the protections that remain and said that any potential impact of the lifting of the ban will not be seen until next week.

“But in all probability the ending of the moratorium will lead to a resumption in evictions and a consequential increase in the numbers of people becoming homeless,” she added.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that people have been contacting him on the issue and are “very worried”.

“Now that the eviction ban has been lifted, we’re going to get more and more calls of people and the problem is, there is nowhere to rent.”

He said that he would like to see the blanket eviction ban in place “until at least the end of the year- at minimum”.

“What we would like to see is a ban on rent increases and a ban on evictions. Even if they did it until the end of the year, it would give people some security,” he added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said that separate and targeted protections for the most vulnerable tenants who are economically impacted by Covid-19, are in rent arrears and are at risk of losing their tenancies, have been enacted under the Residential Tenancies Bill 2021.

These protections have been extended until July 12.