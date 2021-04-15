Quarantine facilities in Cork not ‘stepped up’

The Department of Health has confirmed quarantine facilities in Cork have not been stepped up for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine at this point.

It comes following concerns raised on social media about those arriving at Cork Airport having to travel by bus to quarantine in Dublin.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Echo that Tifco Hotel Group, which was contracted to provide accommodation and other services required for mandatory hotel quarantine, has acquired the use of The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport, The Holiday Inn Express Dublin Airport, Clontarf Castle Hotel, and The Hard Rock Hotel Dublin City Centre for the purpose of mandatory quarantine.

“Facilities in Cork or other regional locations have not been stepped up for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine at this point,” the spokesperson said.

The Department also confirmed that those arriving into Ireland, regardless of whether by sea or by air, will be met by members of the Defence Forces “who will ensure you are safely and securely transported from your port of entry to the location in which you will complete your pre-booked mandatory hotel quarantine”.

“The Irish Defence Forces have been designated as the State Liaison Official (SLO) to support Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine policy.”

The transport from other regions to Dublin for mandatory quarantine is by bus.

“The vast majority of incoming passengers arrive through Dublin Airport, with a small number coming from Shannon, Cork and sea ports,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the mandatory hotel quarantine booking system has been temporarily suspended while capacity is being reviewed.

The Department of Health announced that the Tifco Hotel Group agreed to pause the booking portal “as a precautionary measure to enable further assessment of capacity within the mandatory hotel quarantine system for the coming days”.

Those who have already made a booking have not been affected and bookings can still be made from April 19 onwards.

“The temporary pause will be kept under ongoing review should additional capacity become available.

“The public health advice remains strongly against all non-essential international travel,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said in a statement.