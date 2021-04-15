Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 07:00

Quarantine facilities in Cork not ‘stepped up’

Quarantine facilities in Cork not ‘stepped up’

Passengers arrive at the Dublin Airport Holiday Inn Express Hotel, wihich is one of the hotels being used for mandatory quarantine ...Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Breda Graham

The Department of Health has confirmed quarantine facilities in Cork have not been stepped up for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine at this point.

It comes following concerns raised on social media about those arriving at Cork Airport having to travel by bus to quarantine in Dublin.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Echo that Tifco Hotel Group, which was contracted to provide accommodation and other services required for mandatory hotel quarantine, has acquired the use of The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport, The Holiday Inn Express Dublin Airport, Clontarf Castle Hotel, and The Hard Rock Hotel Dublin City Centre for the purpose of mandatory quarantine.

“Facilities in Cork or other regional locations have not been stepped up for the purposes of mandatory hotel quarantine at this point,” the spokesperson said.

The Department also confirmed that those arriving into Ireland, regardless of whether by sea or by air, will be met by members of the Defence Forces “who will ensure you are safely and securely transported from your port of entry to the location in which you will complete your pre-booked mandatory hotel quarantine”.

“The Irish Defence Forces have been designated as the State Liaison Official (SLO) to support Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine policy.” 

The transport from other regions to Dublin for mandatory quarantine is by bus.

“The vast majority of incoming passengers arrive through Dublin Airport, with a small number coming from Shannon, Cork and sea ports,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the mandatory hotel quarantine booking system has been temporarily suspended while capacity is being reviewed.

The Department of Health announced that the Tifco Hotel Group agreed to pause the booking portal “as a precautionary measure to enable further assessment of capacity within the mandatory hotel quarantine system for the coming days”.

Those who have already made a booking have not been affected and bookings can still be made from April 19 onwards.

“The temporary pause will be kept under ongoing review should additional capacity become available.

“The public health advice remains strongly against all non-essential international travel,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said in a statement.

Read More

Ireland remains on track to meet targets to vaccinate 4 in 5 people by June, despite setbacks 

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Emergency services responding to Cork house fire
FILE PHOTO While the delivery of 200 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is being delayed due to blood clo HSE invites people aged 65 to 69 to register for Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Cork Airport handled 6 per cent of all flights to and from Irish airports in 2020  Cork Airport handled 6 per cent of all flights to and from Irish airports in 2020 
coronavirus
One winner of tonight's Lotto, largest prize in four years 

One winner of tonight's Lotto, largest prize in four years 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY