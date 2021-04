There was one winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot, worth €12.7 million, the highest prize for four years.

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and the bonus number was 39.

The jackpot had been rolling since Saturday, January 30

The National Lottery said earlier that €20.8 million will have been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series alone.

Since the Lotto game was first launched in 1988, only 27 jackpots in excess of €10 million have been won.