Judge adjourns case of Cork man accused of health breach who appeared in court without wearing a mask

A 60–year-old man accused of a health breach in Cork city centre under emergency legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic appeared before Cork District Court wearing no mask.

Sergeant John Kelleher said defendants before the court were required to wear a mask and he asked Diarmaid O Cadhla of Upper Beaumont Drive, Ballintemple, Cork, to wear a mask.

The defendant addressed Judge Olann Kelleher in the Irish language and without wearing a mask.

Judge Kelleher said, “I have to get a medical report on why he is not wearing a mask.”

Judge Kelleher said he was adjourning the case until Friday for that purpose.

The defendant protested the adjournment and at one stage Judge Kelleher said to the defendant, “You will be in custody if you interrupt my court.”

The charge against the defendant related to April 1 at St. Patrick’s Bridge, Cork, where it was stated that having been directed by Sergeant Brendan Corry to take steps to ensure compliance with a regulation under the Health Act he failed to comply.

The charge was brought contrary to the Health Act 1947 as amended by the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020.

No details of the alleged breach were outlined in court.