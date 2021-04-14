12 additional deaths and 431 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two occurred in March and six occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42 to 91 years.

There have been a total of 4,812 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A total of 431 new cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed, of which 17 are in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork from March 31 to April 13 is 54.9.

There have been 298 new cases in the same 14-day period.

Of the 431 cases, 204 are men and 226 are women.

70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

There have now been a total of 242,105 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 192 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. There have been a total of 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 12, a total of 1,076,216 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 758,763 people in receipt of their first dose and 317,453 people in receipt of their second dose.