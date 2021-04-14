Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 15:09

Cork bartenders have Covid breach case adjourned

 
The case relates to an alleged incident at The Harp Bar on Pouladuff Road, Cork, on July 18, 2020.

Liam Heylin

TWO bartenders at a pub in Cork city who deny an alleged breach of Covid-19 restriction regulations had the case against them adjourned until May 18 for hearing at Cork District Court.

The charge against the barman and the barwoman was brought under a section of the Health Act 1947 as amended by the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020.

The particulars of each charge states that on July 15 last year at the Harp Bar, Pouladuff Road, the defendant did contravene a penal provision of a regulation to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the cases for hearing next month.

Both defendants are represented by defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly.

The defendants in the case are Daniel Kiely, aged 39, of 72 Hazel Road, Togher, and Laura Leahy, aged 27, of 51 Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane.

