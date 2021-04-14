Internet sensation Jackie Weaver set to speak at UCC local government conference this week

THE unflappable chair of an infamous online parish council meeting that went viral is among the high-profile speakers at University College Cork’s (UCC) annual local government conference this week.

Chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils Jackie Weaver recently became an internet sensation following a boisterous Zoom meeting of Handforth Parish Council.

The entertaining footage went viral after Ms Weaver removed parish council members for being disrespectful during the Zoom call. Cheshire East Council mayor Barry Burkhill was subsequently referred to the council and democracy standards committee.

Dublin lord mayor and Seanad hopeful Hazel Chu, and former Department of Finance secretary general John Moran, are also among the inspiring speakers at UCC’s annual local government conference this week.

The sixth annual public lecture series, organised by UCC’s Centre for Local and Regional Governance (CLRG), will take place online tomorrow at 5pm. Speakers are set to address the conference theme — new forms of democratic local government.

The conference will see the launch of the CLRG annual report for 2020 by UCC’s new vice-president for research and innovation, Professor John Cryan.

Closing remarks will be delivered by Cork lord mayor, Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh.

CLRG director Dr Aodh Quinlivan voiced his excitement about the event.

“The CLRG was established in February 2016 and its remit is to foster research and generate discussion about sub-national government at home and abroad,” Dr Quinlivan said.

“We have a brilliant line-up of speakers this year and I am sure we will have a lively conversation about local government.

“We will also present our annual undergraduate student essay award and announce our 2021 local government recognition award winner,” Dr Quinlivan added.

All are welcome to virtually attend the live CLRG annual conference, which will be run on Microsoft Teams.

For a link to the event, please e-mail Dr Quinlivan at: a.quinlivan@ucc.ie.

The CLRG strives to foster innovative research in the areas of local and regional governance.