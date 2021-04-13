Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 19:40

3-year-old girl dies after being struck by bus in Tipperary 

The road was closed on Tuesday evening pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Picture Denis Minihane.

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary.

The collision happened in the Castle Heights housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir on this afternoon.

The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at the scene of the collision, which happened around 4pm.

The road is closed this evening pending an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The girl’s body was removed from the scene to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses. 

