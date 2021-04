Thousands of homes in North Cork are without power this evening due to a loss of electricity in the Fermoy area.

Almost 2,000 homes have been affected by the fault that occurred around 6pm.

According to the Power Check app the fault, affecting 1,873 homes, is expected to be resolved by 9.30pm.

The ESB apologised for the loss of supply and said they were currently working to restore power in the area.