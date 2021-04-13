Tue, 13 Apr, 2021 - 16:14

New home for longstanding Cork refuge Edel House 

New home for longstanding Cork refuge Edel House 

Bunker beds in a family room at the original Edel House building. Picture: Shamim Malekmian

Ann Murphy

THE residents of the Edel House refuge in Cork City have moved into a new development next door.

The 15 adults and 12 children currently residing at Edel House moved into the new building yesterday.

Centre manager Colette Foster said work will begin on redevelopment of the old building in the coming weeks under phase two of the Edel House refurbishment project.

“The new building is a four-storey building next door,” she said. “That is phase one.

“Phase two will be starting soon on the building we are leaving.”

Ms Foster said the two buildings will be connected by corridors and the new part of the project will incorporate a garden as well as accommodation, office space, and the main entrance.

The original refuge opened 27 years ago and initially provided 24 single women with accommodation in seven rooms.

Now, there are seven single women, as well as eight mothers and 12 children.

“There will be ten families next week, and 16 single women,” Ms Foster added.

Funding for the project came from the Department of Housing, Planning, Community, and Local Government and by Cork City Council.

Edel House is the only homeless shelter in Cork that can admit and care for children.

More in this section

Ofsted inspection report Parents forced to ‘go to war’ for special needs school places
Cork animal welfare group ‘inundated’ with calls urges public to consider criteria before adopting  Cork animal welfare group ‘inundated’ with calls urges public to consider criteria before adopting 
Government will miss goal of administering 180,000 jabs this week Government will miss goal of administering 180,000 jabs this week
homelessnesscommunity & volunteering
Covid-19 Press Conf Monday 12th April 2021

Warning of 'considerable risk' of new Covid wave

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY