New home for longstanding Cork refuge Edel House 

THE residents of the Edel House refuge in Cork City have moved into a new development next door.

The 15 adults and 12 children currently residing at Edel House moved into the new building yesterday.

Centre manager Colette Foster said work will begin on redevelopment of the old building in the coming weeks under phase two of the Edel House refurbishment project.

“The new building is a four-storey building next door,” she said. “That is phase one.

“Phase two will be starting soon on the building we are leaving.”

Ms Foster said the two buildings will be connected by corridors and the new part of the project will incorporate a garden as well as accommodation, office space, and the main entrance.

The original refuge opened 27 years ago and initially provided 24 single women with accommodation in seven rooms.

Now, there are seven single women, as well as eight mothers and 12 children.

“There will be ten families next week, and 16 single women,” Ms Foster added.

Funding for the project came from the Department of Housing, Planning, Community, and Local Government and by Cork City Council.

Edel House is the only homeless shelter in Cork that can admit and care for children.