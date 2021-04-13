Man confesses to robbery and assault of wheelchair user outside Cork hospital 

The man who had denied robbing a wheelchair-bound man by dragging him and leaving him injured outside Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has confessed to the violent crime.

Connie Foley appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where he was arraigned on two charges arising out of the crime. Foley replied ‘guilty’ to the charges of robbery and assault causing harm.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said: “He has a serious addiction problem going back many years.

"He is attending a counsellor in prison.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded him in continuing custody until June 11 for sentencing.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy previously charged Foley, of Gould’s Hill, Mallow, Co Cork, with carrying out the robbery from the man in the wheelchair on Monday, September 14, 2020. It is understood that the injured party is a 50-year-old amputee.

Det Gda Healy said members of the public passing Gravel Lane, near MUH, assisted the victim, who was dragged from his wheelchair. She said the injured party was bruised all over his body as a result of the incident.

Foley made no reply when he was arrested, charged with robbery and cautioned. The allegation in the case was that a wheelchair-bound man was approached by a man who asked him for his mobile phone and he refused.

Det Garda Healy said the man then grabbed the wallet belonging to the injured party, dragging him from his wheelchair in the process. The wallet was later recovered and €100 was missing from it. The detective said there was excellent CCTV footage of the incident.

The defendant said previously: “I was at home all day on that date, if you go back and look at cameras.”