Deliveroo rider scared on return to work following bike theft in Cork city

A CORK-based Deliveroo rider has said that he was “scared” upon his return to work after his bike was stolen in broad daylight in the city centre.

Stefan Miranda, who has been working as a rider for the company for almost four months, said that he was collecting an order from Supermacs on North Main Street at around 2pm on a Sunday afternoon when the bike was stolen.

Speaking to The Echo, he said had full view of his bike whilst in the restaurant collecting his order for delivery and noticed a “small kid”, whose age he was unsure of, looking at the bike, which he said was normal as it was an electric bike and kids would often say it was “cool”.

“I saw him grabbing the bike and cycling away so I tried to grab him, I was running behind him but it was too fast, a bike is always faster than the legs,” he said.

He said that he had bought the bike especially ahead of starting his job with Deliveroo and that it had cost him around a thousand euro which he said was a “waste of money”.

“I had to buy a new one because I have to keep working, it is my job,” he said.

Mr Miranda said that the incident was not reported directly to Deliveroo but was reported to An Garda Síochána and described how he was scared whilst working following the incident, particularly at night.

“In the days after, I was cycling on the northside of Cork for Deliveroo and a group of kids were blocking the road with rubbish bins and it was around 9pm so it was already dark.

“I stopped and went another way because I was scared. In the end, I saw they were just children and maybe they were bored but I felt like they were going to steal my bike again,” he said.

He said that since the incident he ensures to lock his bike but said that in his line of work “it takes up time, but it’s safer”.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo told The Echo that the safety of its riders is “absolute priority”.

“We have a dedicated rider team to help riders with any concerns they may have and ensure that they feel supported at all times. Riders are able to contact an agent if they feel unsafe and can choose to unassign themselves from orders or work in different areas,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the company offers all riders, who are self-employed contractors, free insurance which protects them in the event that they are involved in an accident while working.