Imelda May announces Cork concert dates for her 'Made To Love' tour

Imelda May has announced the Irish dates for her Made To Love tour, including two nights at the Cork Opera House next summer.

The tour is in support of Imelda May’s highly anticipated new album 11 Past The Hour and it will see the singer take to the stage at the Cork Opera House for two nights in May 2022.

11 Past The Hour is the singer's sixth studio album and marks her first new music in four years.

It is a record that brims with sensuality, emotional intelligence, spirituality and intuition, marking a new chapter for Imelda and showcasing her at her most authentic.

With collaborators like Ronnie Wood, Noel Gallagher, Miles Kane and Niall McNamee, and with inspired contributions from feminist thinkers and activists such as Gina Martin and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, the album is an invigorating blast of rock’n’roll, with a purpose.

Imelda May’s 2022 Irish and UK tour will see her perform songs from the new album as well as the most celebrated tracks from her repertoire.

Born and raised in The Liberties, Imelda May has become one of Ireland’s most famed female artists in history.

Last summer, she released her debut poetry EP ‘Slip of the Tongue’ to widespread critical acclaim and received global recognition for her poem ‘You Don’t Get To Be Racist and Irish’ which was used for the ReThink Ireland campaign.

Speaking on the 2022 tour, Imelda May said that she is looking forward to performing again and seeing her fans.

“I cannot wait to see you all again, to dance and sing together, to connect and feel the sparkle in a room where music makes us feel alive and elevated for a while.

"A magical feeling we can only get from live music,” she said.

The Made To Love tour will see Imelda May perform at the Cork Opera House on 9 and 10 May as well as other dates in Limerick, Killarney, Dublin, Belfast and Drogheda.

Tickets are on sale this Friday 16 April at 10 am from Ticketmaster and relevant venue box offices.