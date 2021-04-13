Cork animal welfare group ‘inundated’ with calls urges public to consider criteria before adopting 

An animal welfare group in Cork has urged members of the public to consider the criteria required before applying to adopt a dog, stating that they have recently seen some people lying about their circumstances in order to receive a pet.

Taking to Facebook, Cork Dog Action Welfare Groups (DAWG) said that they have been “inundated” with messages and calls from members of the public who are getting in touch with the group to adopt a dog over the past few months.

The group, however, said that they have also received abuse as a result of their criteria for particular dogs which may mean that placing it in a home with younger children is not suitable.

“On occasion, we have been abused because we will not home a particular dog to a family with young children. We do not match dogs to homes with young children if the dog has not been assessed or comfortable with children,” they said.

“This is done for both the safety of the dog and the child.”

They said that each dog is assessed to determine what type of home they need before the rehoming process takes place and noted how some members of the public are not reading the criteria for the animals and in some cases, have lied about their circumstances in order to adopt a pet.

"When you post a dog for homing a description of what type of home is needed is given. These criteria are based on the individual dog.

“We have noticed that people are not reading this criteria and in some cases people have even lied about their circumstances. We post the homing criteria for a reason.

“We do our best to match dogs to suitable homes and to minimise the risk of the dog being returned to us over the home not working out.”

Cork DAWG concluded by asking the public to respect their guidelines and trust that they have the best interest of the dog at heart and aim to match them with the most suitable home.

They asked the public to fully read the criteria for a dog before applying to adopt.