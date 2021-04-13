Two men to appear in court in relation to Cork city burglary

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged two men in relation to a burglary in Cork City last Saturday, April 10.

On the morning of April 11 Gardaí in Mayfield received a report of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a shop on Lower Glanmire Road.

Uniform and Detective Gardaí attended the scene along with the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

As a result of their initial investigation, a search warrant was executed at a house in Cork city on April 12 and a man, aged in his 30s was arrested. Items of stock believed to have been stolen during the burglary were also recovered.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested later that evening.

Both men were brought to Mayfield Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.