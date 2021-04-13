Taoiseach and Minister commit to review over school capacity issues in east Cork

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Education Minister Norma Foley have committed to a review of the school capacity issues in East Cork following a meeting with principals in the area.

Principals from eight schools in the region participated in the meeting yesterday and had the opportunity to outline the various school capacity issues with the Taoiseach and Minister.

Speaking after the meeting, Pobailscoil na Trionóide principal Seamus Ó Ceallacháin said that the meeting gave principals the opportunity to “highlight the need to approve education resources in East Cork because of the huge increase in the population and demographics in the area”.

Commitment to resolve issue

He continued: “Certainly, they [the Taoiseach and Education Minister] were very committed to resolving the issues and providing more temporary, medium-term and long-term solutions to the needs in east Cork which is something we were delighted to hear.”

Mr Ó Ceallacháin also said that in the case of the school itself, it was an opportunity to highlight the need for a new school extension, which they intend to submit planning permission for in the next six to eight weeks.

“Also it was a chance for us to thank the Department for the extra temporary accommodation that we have been granted for next year,” he added.

At the meeting, it was acknowledged that alongside the ongoing development of the Carrigtwohill Community College Complex, a need for additional schools will be required.

Mr Martin stressed that education is a key priority for the Government and all will be done to ensure that the necessary supports are made available.

The ASD capacity of schools as well as the need for a dedicated school for special education was also raised.

A source of stress

Deputy James O’Connor, who organised the meeting, said: "The lack of school places has caused a great deal of stress among parents, students, and the wider school community. I will continue to work with the Department of Education to ensure that East Cork is prioritised.

“The meeting with An Taoiseach indicates the seriousness of which this matter is being addressed and I welcome an active approach by the Minister for Education to work with the school principals to overcome the challenges we face."