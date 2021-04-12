Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 21:07

'You will be greatly missed': Cork councillor attends final meeting as elected rep 

Fine Gael County Councillor Aidan Lombard has attended his final council meeting as an elected representative. Picture Denis Minihane. 

Roisin Burke

Fine Gael County Councillor Aidan Lombard has attended his final council meeting as an elected representative, after making the decision to step away from his political duties to concentrate on his home life and business.

Mr Lombard was co-opted in the council in 2016 when his brother Tim was elected to the Seanad.

Leader of the County Fine Gael party John Paul O’Shea said "this is Aidan Lombard’s last meeting with us and I just want to take this opportunity to wish Aidan all the best.” 

"We are surprised by Aidan’s departure, but we know he is doing it for the best will in the world, his own business and his family.

"Wish him and his family all the best, I’m sure he won’t leave politics entirely, he will likely be involved with his brother."

'You will be greatly missed'

County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley said she was shocked when she learned that Mr Lombard was going to be leaving the council.

“You will be greatly missed, it was always a pleasure to work with you and you are a pure and utter gentleman.” 

Ms Linehan Foley also said he would be sorely missed by his constituents.

Pressures of role 

Leader of the Fianna Fáil party in the county Seamus McGrath also said a few words about Aidan.

“It was a very significant decision for Aidan to make. He was a very no-nonsense, straight-talking councillor, which is always very welcome. It was a big decision for him to leave politics and I wish him well in the future.” 

Mr McGrath said Mr Lombard’s decision was reflective of the difficulties and pressures that councillors are under including the 24/7 nature of the job.

“The job has changed over the years and I think we have seen good councillors leave over the years.” 

Workload increases

Cllr. Aidan Lombard was co-opted in the council in 2016. Picture: John Allen
Speaking in Council, Mr Lombard said he enjoyed his time at Cork Council.

“There is a huge workload, I don't know if the public really see it, there is a massive amount of work in being a county councillor now and I saw the workload increase in my five years, from when I started to recently.

"The last 12 months have been incredibly difficult to balance everything and I can’t dedicate enough time to being a full-time County Councillor and that is why I am stepping down."

“I can’t find enough time in the day and night to manage everything that I am at and something had to give.

cork county council fine gael
