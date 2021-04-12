Stephanie Rainey announces new song inspired by sitcom 'Friends'

FOLLOWING the success of ‘No Cowboy’ Cork native, Stephanie Rainey is back with her second single.

‘No Cowboy’ saw Stephanie Rainey blister through the Irish charts and feature as Irish Artist of the Month on radio stations across the country.

‘Ross & Rachel’ is the second single from Stephanie this year ahead of the release of her new EP due out this summer.

Co-written & produced by Cian Ducrot, the song captures the undeniable sparks that fly between two people who are made for each other - a love story like Ross and Rachel from ‘Friends.'

‘Ross & Rachel’ is catchy, powerful, and an unstoppable example of great singer-songwriter pop.

One of Ireland’s most-played female artists on radio, Stephanie has a combined 30m streams and views on social platforms.

“My wish for the new songs,” she said, “is they find the ears that need them. If they do that I’ll be happy. All I have to offer the world is my version of my truth. To actually connect with what I’m saying I have to be honest.

"People will see through me if I don’t, and I’ll see through myself, which is worse.”

‘Ross & Rachel’ drops on 23 April.