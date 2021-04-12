Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 13:24

Stephanie Rainey announces new song inspired by sitcom 'Friends'

Stephanie Rainey announces new song inspired by sitcom 'Friends'

Stephanie Rainey Picture: Miki Barlok

Maeve Lee

FOLLOWING the success of ‘No Cowboy’ Cork native, Stephanie Rainey is back with her second single.

‘No Cowboy’ saw Stephanie Rainey blister through the Irish charts and feature as Irish Artist of the Month on radio stations across the country.

‘Ross & Rachel’ is the second single from Stephanie this year ahead of the release of her new EP due out this summer.

Co-written & produced by Cian Ducrot, the song captures the undeniable sparks that fly between two people who are made for each other - a love story like Ross and Rachel from ‘Friends.'

‘Ross & Rachel’ is catchy, powerful, and an unstoppable example of great singer-songwriter pop.

One of Ireland’s most-played female artists on radio, Stephanie has a combined 30m streams and views on social platforms. 

“My wish for the new songs,” she said, “is they find the ears that need them. If they do that I’ll be happy. All I have to offer the world is my version of my truth. To actually connect with what I’m saying I have to be honest. 

"People will see through me if I don’t, and I’ll see through myself, which is worse.”

‘Ross & Rachel’ drops on 23 April.

Read More

WATCH: Possible Fungie the dolphin sighting off the coast of Cork

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Dingle Sea Safari has said that reports of Fungie being missing are not true, as the popular dolphin was spotted yest WATCH: Possible Fungie the dolphin sighting off the coast of Cork
Architect designing a commercial building Plans afoot to convert former Cork bar to apartments
Dog returned after being stolen in hammer incident in broad daylight in Cork city Dog returned after being stolen in hammer incident in broad daylight in Cork city
WATCH: Sign language incorporated into Covid-19 mental health information videos in Cork and Kerry

WATCH: Sign language incorporated into Covid-19 mental health information videos in Cork and Kerry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY