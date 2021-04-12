Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 11:50

Plans afoot to convert former Cork bar to apartments

A former Cork city pub could be demolished to make way for an apartment block.

Rutland Street Properties Ltd has applied to Cork City Council for the demolition of the Manhattan Bar on Lower Friars Walk in Ballyphehane.

They hope to then construct a new four-storey residential apartment block with 26 units.

The units will be divided into 14 one-bedroom apartments, ten two-bedroom apartments, and two three-bedroom apartments.

The Manhattan Bar in Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Thirteen car parking spaces accessed off Lower Friars Walk are also being sought with the application which is currently at pre-validation stage with Cork City Council.

A decision on whether the development can proceed is due by June 2.

planningcork developmenthousing
